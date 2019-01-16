OnePlus 7: Check out expected price, release date, 5G capability, Snapdragon 855, camera

OnePlus has managed to wow Indians with their flagship phones, the latest of which, OnePlus 6T, has become one of the most sought-after phones. Now, with the upcoming OnePlus 7 people are getting rather curious about the specifications. In fact, images of the new OnePlus 7 with OnePlus 6T were leaked online a couple of days ago to show the differences between the two variants. As curiosity builds around the new phone, questions like how much will the OnePlus 7 cost, when will it release, and if it is 5G compliant have started making the rounds.

Here's what we know so far:

Expected cost

To begin with, there have been no announcements regarding the same by the company. However, the OnePlus 5T was launched for Rs 32,999 for the base variant, OnePlus 6 started at Rs 34,999 and finally OnePlus 6T was launched for Rs 37,999. Factoring in these prices, industry experts believe that OnePlus 7 could be priced at Rs 38,999 or Rs 39,999.

Release date

OnePlus 7 is expected to be released around mid-2019. OnePlus 6 was announced in May 2018, which means that the same could happen with OnePlus 7 in May 2019. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 were launched in June of their release years, which points towards June 2019 as the possible release period.

5G capability

Now, OnePlus had announced earlier that they would be releasing one of the first 5G phones in the market. But, they never named OnePlus 7 as that phone. So, OnePlus 7 may not necessarily be the 5G phone they are talking about. In that case, it could all well be OnePlus 7T.

There is also a chance, however, that their 5G phones would be an entirely new line of products altogether. According to report, OnePlus 7 could be 5G compatible, thanks to the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Snapdragon 855

OnePlus 7 will have the Snapdragon 855 chipset as announced by the company. The Snapdragon 855 would offer a huge performance boost.

Camera

As per the leakster SlashLeaks, OnePlus 7 might come with a pop-up camera or have a sliding camera design. The leaked image is in a case therefore it is not clear how the camera would actually work. The case, however, features two cut-outs on top, possibly for the front camera setup to slide or pop out and fill the empty spaces.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

