Apple iPhone 12 series launched: What's new, how much will these devices cost in India

Apple launched four iPhone 12 series devices at a virtual event on Tuesday. The iPhone 12 series includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. All iPhones are going to come with 5G support. Apple has partnered with Verizon to bring 5G iPhones for the very first time.

Apple also announced HomePod Mini during the event. Besides, Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced MagSafe for iPhone, which promises to improve the wireless charging experience. However, the technique works only for the all-new iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020: Here's what all launched and their prices in India

1. Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and will have five aluminium finishes, including blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED). The iPhone 12 has an Ultra-Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. Claiming to be the fastest yet on iPhone, the new setup is said to provide 27 per cent more light for even low-light photos and videos.

The iPhone 12 will have A14 Bionic chip built on a 5-nanometer process. Additionally, the Cupertino-based firm claimed that the CPU and GPU will be faster by up to 50 per cent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips.

The iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing users to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12 price: The iPhone 12 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at Rs 79,900 from apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers. iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning Friday, October 30.

2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro models boast a new, flat-edge design that features a surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back. With the edge-to-edge displays with reduced borders, the iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes in three storage models, including 128GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a new LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price: The iPhone 12 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order from 23 October and will go on sale on October 30.

3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Just like iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. This iPhone 12 model is IP68 rating certified and can withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price: The iPhone 12 Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs 1,29,900. The Pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from November 6, with availability starting November 13.

4. iPhone 12 Mini

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch screen in new aluminium design.

It features FaceID, is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic 5nm chip with better energy efficiency and four-core GPU for console-quality games.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 mini is IP68 water and dust resistant with up to 6 metre for up to 30 minutes. The phone will be available in five aluminium finishes, including, blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini price: Starting at Rs 69,900, the iPhone mini will be available for pre-order starting November 6 and will available on November 13.

5. Apple HomePod Mini

The HomePod mini has been designed offering impressive sound, smart assistant, security, and smart home control. The HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 14; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later running iPad OS 14.

It is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music.

Powered by Siri smart assistant, HomePod mini can be used for picking up an incoming call, listen to music on the Mac, or upgrade the TV experience by taking the sound from Apple TV to the next level. Later this year, it will get visual, audible, and haptic effects when sound transfers from one device to the other.

Apple HomePod Mini price: Priced at Rs 9,900, the HomePod mini can be ordered starting November 9 and will be available beginning the week of November 16.