Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to hold its 2nd sale today at 12 P.M.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will hold its second sale today at 12 PM via Mi.com and Flipkart. The first sale was held last week on Xiaomi Black Friday Sale day when it was sold at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. Today, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to go on sale at Rs. 13,999 for the basic 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Xiaomi redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options. The bundled offers at Mi.com include Rs. 2,200 cash back with Jio and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription. On Flipkart, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail an extra 5 per cent discount. Additionally, a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,334 is also available for the Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers.

The selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro are its cameras, two at the back and two in front. The rear has a 12 MP primary sensor capable of dual pixel auto-focus, and 5 MP sensor for depth perception. The dual camera setup at the front has a 20 MP primary sensor with pixel binning technology and a 2 MP sensor for depth perception.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ display with of 19:9 an aspect ratio. It is driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Xioami Redmi 6 Pro still has to prove itself, as it is the successor to the crowd favourite Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone gets its juice from a massive 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a claimed battery usage.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches 75-inch Mi TV 4S HDR LED smart TV with price tag of Rs 82,000