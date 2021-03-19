Micromax launches In 1 affordable smartphone; check price, specifications

Micromax has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone Micromax In 1 on Friday. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has two variants. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup and a selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 specification:

The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x,2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness. The phone dimesions are: 165.24x76.95x8.99mm. Micromax In 1 has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The new Micromax In 1 has two variants: one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

The new Micromax phone offers dual-sim and runs on Android 10 but the company has promised to upgrade to Android 11 by May this year. The Gurgaon-headquartered company has also promised that it will be releasing updates for two years with monthly security updates.

In terms of camera, Micromax In 1 comprises a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera is of 8-megapixel encased in a hole-punch cut out that is 4.6mm in diameter.

Micromax In 1 price and colours

The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 10,499, while its top model (6GB RAM + 128GB variant) will cost Rs 11,999. The Micromax In 1 will be available in blue and purple colours with a gradient back that has an X pattern.

Micromax In 1 will be available for purchase starting March 26 at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Micromax website (Micromaxinfo.com). For buyers purchasing the device on March 26, the company has priced the lower variant at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 for the higher variant.

Also read: Moody's Analytics sees India's GDP growth at 12% in 2021

Also read: RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt bonds on March 25