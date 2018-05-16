OnePlus launches Bullets Wireless, a water-resistant Bluetooth earphone

- Comes with magnetic control, 9.2mm bass driver and fast charging

OnePlus, along with its next flagship smartphone, has announced the launch of its first wireless earphone. Designed for everyday use, the Bullets Wireless earphone is water-resistant and supports fast charging.

This wireless earphone has a neckband design, connects over Bluetooth and comes with magnetic controls. Magnets are built-in the earbuds, and when snapped together, turns off the earphone. When pulled apart, the earphone turns on and resumes playing the music where it was left last. The earphone also disconnects from the phone and turns off automatically after five minutes of inactivity.

OnePlus claims to deliver the best possible sound quality across a large frequency range. The earbuds use Qualcomm's aptX technology for high-quality audio transmission over Bluetooth and have large Energy Tubes that absorbs interfering sounds and ensures the sound travels in a particular direction.

Made of non-metallic mineral and a silica gel, these energy tubes are structures built within the wireless earbuds to stabilize sound as it passes through, offering clear sound output. Bullets Wireless comes with the 9.2mm base driver too.

Stated to offer up to eight hours of music playback, it also supports Dash charge technology for a quick charge. The fast charging capability is built into the earphones, as a result, it can be fast charged using any Type-C USB cable by proving five hours of playback time in just ten minutes. The earphone comes with an in-line remote with support for Google voice assistant, volume controls, answering calls, play/pause music and skipping the tracks.

Priced at $69, the Bullet Wireless earphone will go on sale on June 5.

