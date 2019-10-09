Oppo Reno Ace with superior display, 65W fast charging to launch on Oct 10: All you need to know

Oppo is all set to launch Reno Ace in China on October 10. The Reno Ace will be yet another Oppo device to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. We already know that the Oppo Reno Ace will come with a 90Hz display and fast charging support. The VP of Oppo, Brian Shen has leaked several other details of the new device on the Chinese social media website Weibo and has hinted at 12GB RAM variant with UFS 3.0 storage.

Oppo Reno Ace is said to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED waterdrop display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Taking a cue from OnePlus 7 Pro, the display of Reno Ace will have a sampling rate of 135Hz for higher response rate. Brian Shen has also revealed that Reno Ace will come with 65W Super VOOC fast charging. If the claims are true then Reno Ace will have the fastest charging solution.

Oppo Reno Ace is expected to have three models- 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The leak states that they are respectively priced at 3,699 Yuan (approx Rs 36,845), 3,999 Yuan (approx Rs 39,833) and 4,499 Yuan (approx Rs 44,813).

Oppo Reno Ace will also have a special Gundam Edition phone with 48MP shooter which will be part of a quad camera setup. Other three cameras on the Reno Ace will have 13MP sensor, 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The upcoming device will also have support for Dual-WiFi, allowing your phone to connect to two wireless networks simultaneously to get better bandwidth and stability in case one of them fails.

Brian Shen also revealed that Oppo Reno Ace dual speaker setup. Shen has claimed the new speaker setup will improve the users' movie watching experience. The smartphone is said to measure 161.0x75.7x8.7mm and weigh 200 grams. For now, there is no confirmation on the India launch date of the phone but the Reno Ace could be another ace up Oppo's sleeves. The company is already launching Realme X2 Pro with 90hz display in India on October 10 with similar features.

Edited By: Udit Verma

