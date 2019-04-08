Oppo to launch two variants of Reno smartphones on April 24

Oppo is all set for the launch of its sub-brand Reno and has already sent out the invites for the April 24 event in Zurich. The invite carries the tagline "Beyond The Obvious", highlighting the fact that the first Reno smartphone will come with a 10x lossless zoom technology powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Meanwhile, the phone will be unveiled in China on April 10.

The Reno phones have witnessed multiple leaks suggesting that there could be at least two variants with different processors. Earlier, Brian Shen, Oppo VP, had revealed the other variant, referred to as the standard variant (or Reno Lite), of the smartphone on Weibo. The standard variant could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and will use a heat-conducting gel and graphite sheet to dissipate heat. The standard variant could be a gaming centric phone as the cooling methods would help to keep Oppo Reno phones from getting hot.

The flagship Reno variant will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM. As far as the phones optics are concerned, the high end variant of the Oppo Reno is expected to come with a triple camera setup. The primary camera will have a 48-MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, second camera will come with an 8-MP wide-angle lens, and a 13-MP sensor will have a periscope style lens setup that will enable 10x zoom. The Reno phone will also be easy on the eyes and will be TUV Rheinland certified.

The Oppo Reno smartphone will come in Black, Green, Purple, and Pink colour options. There are also rumours that the upcoming Reno device will be a 5G phone backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

As per the listing, the Oppo Reno will be available in multiple configurations with the RAM capacity ranging between 6GB and 8GB while the inbuilt storage will either be 128GB or 256GB.

