Realme 3 to launch in India on March 4; here're the details

Oppo sub-brand Realme is all set to launch Realme 3 on March 4 at 12:30pm IST in New Delhi. The phone has been in the news for the past few weeks owing to its radical diamond-cut design, which was earlier seen in Realme 1 and Realme 2. Realme 3 would have a dual camera setup and is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Look at the sky, the stars are unwrapping something celestial. Witness the launch of #realme3#PowerYourStyle live on 4th March on our official handles and be a part of the cosmic event. Find out more at https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxvpic.twitter.com/gG0l0ZnBm1 - Realme (@realmemobiles) February 22, 2019

Announcing the release date, Realme on Friday posted an image on its official Twitter account. Realme has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi where the new Realme phone will debut. As far as the phone's price is concerned, Realme 3 would be priced similar to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. It means that the high end variant of the Realme 3 will cost approximately Rs 15,000 mark.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 will have MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and would run Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS on top. The new system on chip consumes 40 per cent less power and allows for a 30 per cent faster download speeds. The global variant of the phone, however, is rumoured to come with a Helio P60 chipset inside.

As far as the optics are concerned, Realme 3 will have a 24-MP primary camera and a 16-MP secondry camera. The phone will support 4K recording at 30fps.

Ahead of the launch of Realme 3 in India, Realme 2 Pro has received an official price cut. Realme 2 Pro was launched in India last September with a starting price of Rs 13,990, and is now selling with a starting price Rs 12,990 on Flipkart. The base variant of Realme 2 Pro has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and the top variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Realme 3 is expected to arrive just few days after Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 will go official in India. Xiaomi's new smartphone features 48-MP rear camera, a first for the budget segment in India.

