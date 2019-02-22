Ranveer Singh thinks Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is 'sexy' and 'you'll know it' on Feb 28

Xiaomi India has signed up Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to promote its upcoming smartphone Redmi Note 7. Ranveer Singh has posted the video on his official Twitter page promoting the new Xiaomi phone in India. The video has a caption saying, "It's sexy and you'll know it #7DaysToGo", hinting at the phone's release date which is February 28.

The video clip shows the Gully Boy-star dancing away to LMFAO's, 'I'm Sexy and I Know It' song. The choice of song is insinuating at the new and improved design of the upcoming Redmi Note 7. Redmi Note 7 is upping the company's 'design game' and who better than Ranveer Singh to endorse that. Known for his flashy style, Ranveer is the perfect fit for Note 7 which, for the first time, will have a premium gradient finish, wherein the colours gradually blend from one to the other. Redmi Note 7 will come in bold colours like blue, pink, red etc.

The video also shows Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain calling Ranveer Singh regarding a 'plan', which could well be about the launch of the phone.

The USP of the Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc.

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

Other features included in Redmi Note 7 include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

