Realme X2 Pro with 64MP camera, 90Hz display set for India launch in December; check out expected price, specifications

Realme will launch its flagship Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC in India in December. The global launch of the Realme X2 Pro is set for October 15 in Madrid, Spain. Realme X2 pro is part of the Realme X-series smartphones and has been codenamed 'Super Samurai' which means that the upcoming device will be the faster and smoother version of Realme X2.

As far as specifications are concerned Realme X2 Pro will come with the latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a 6.55-inch full-HD display. It will run on ColorOS 6.1, support Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also pack a decent 3,900mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 Pro is likely to go head to head against the Xiaomi'S budget flagship Redmi K20 Pro. Realme X2 Pro will also be priced in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. There are also rumours that the phone will be priced at CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Ahead of the launch, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, showed off the official render of the Realme X2 Pro with quad cameras on the back and also the gradient blue design on its rear panel. The cameras at the back will include a 64MP main snapper assisted by 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 16MP front camera.

Realme is also planning to launch Realme XT 730G in December. The phone will be similar to the Realme XT, but will have a faster Snapdragon 730 SoC and 30W VOOC fast charging. Earlier, Realme XT was also launched with a 64MP primary camera in India. Realme XT is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display set to launch on October 15; check out expected price, specifications

Also Read: Realme X2 Vs Realme XT - Price, specs, features compared

Also Read: Realme XT: Should you buy the 64 MP quad-camera phone?