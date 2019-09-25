Redmi 8A with dual rear cameras to launch at 12:00pm today; check expected price in India, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to add a new smartphone in its Redmi A-series called Redmi 8A. The successor to Redmi 7A will launch in India today at 12:00 pm and has been teased multiple times by Xiaomi. Redmi 8A is an affordable phone and hence Xiaomi will not be holding any traditional launch event. The phone will be unveiled in India via a live stream.

Going by the leaks, Redmi 8A will come with an HD+ display screen and a dual rear camera setup. Earlier, Redmi India had announced the launch date of Redmi 8A via a tweet posted on its official handle. A lot is not known about the upcoming Redmi 8A aside from the thin bezels, fast charging support and a waterdrop notch. The phone is likely to come with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Redmi 8A pricing expectations

Just like the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A will be another entry-level smartphone. It will join the likes of Redmi Go in the affordable category and follow the pricing strategy of Redi 7A. Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option of Redmi 7A comes at Rs 6,199. Redmi 7A is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A is expected to come with a bigger display size than its predecessor. The phone will have a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display and an octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Redmi 7A, on the other hand, has a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) and runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

Redmi 8A cameras

For optics, the smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor. For selfies, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie camera.

Redmi 8A launch live stream

The launch of the affordable Redmi 8A will be live streamed via the official Xiaomi India YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm.

