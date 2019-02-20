Redmi Note 7 to be Flipkart exclusive; launch date set for Feb 28

'Redmi by Xiaomi' has teased Redmi Note 7 on Flipkart, a week ahead of its launch on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 India launch event will be held in New Delhi at 12 am. The launch date was announced via a tweet by the official Redmi India handle. Launched in China in January, the smartphone company had reportedly sold 10 lakh units of Redmi note 7 in just three weeks.

Flipkart has created a small microsite to talk about the camera, performance and design of Redmi Note 7. Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 or Rs 10,500 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400, approximately. There is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Other features included in Redmi Note 7 include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

