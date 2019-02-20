Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch: How to live stream event; what to expect

Samsung is all set to launch its tenth anniversary Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20 at a 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in San Francisco. In India, people can live stream the event from 12:30 am midnight on February 21. The live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event would be available on Samsung's Facebook page, Twitter page and YouTube channel. This year, Samsung is expected to launch as many as three phones - Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e. Samsung could also unveil a foldable Samsung Galaxy X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will have a Super AMOLED curved edge-to-edge display design. On the other hand, the display of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is going to be the affordable version of the smartphone, will have bezels on both its sides. The Galaxy S10e will also be the smallest of the lot, with a 5.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with curved 6.1-inch Infinity-O display with a small cut-out for selfie camera at the top-right corner of the screen. The phone will also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The Galaxy S10 Plus, on the other hand, will house a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display with a slightly wider cut-out at the top-right corner of the screen to accommodate two selfie cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will have three variants with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB/1TB of storage. The Galaxy S10e will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly pack a 3400 mAh battery while the Galaxy S10+ could be powered by 4100 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10e may get a 3100 mAh battery.

The event on February 20 Samsung's tenth anniversary phones will be available online on Flipkart, in addition to the Samsung's e-shop and other offline sales channels. Flipkart has already started teasing the Galaxy S10 launch with a dedicated notify-me page. The Galaxy 10 series phones could be priced aggressively in India with Galaxy S10 to be priced in the range of Rs 60,000 - Rs 65,000. The price of Galaxy S10e could start at approximately Rs 50,000, while the price of S10 Plus could start from Rs 75,000.

