Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to be launched on February 28 in India; here're the details

Redmi Note 7 is currently the most talked about smartphone in India. Part of Xiaomi's sub-brand 'Redmi by Xiaomi', the smartphone, which has already conquered the Chinese market, will arrive in India on Februarys 28. Xiaomi has already started the registration process. The launch date was announced via a tweet by the official Redmi India handle. Launched in China in January, the smartphone company has sold 10 lakh units of Redmi note 7 in just three weeks.

DO NOT keep calm, #ÇÉá´7ÆnÉ¥Ê will be unveiled on 28th Feb 2019! Register to buy the ticket for the launch event: https://t.co/T9Ftv1Med9. Limited seats! 4800 RTs and we'll giveaway #RedmiNote7. pic.twitter.com/XpXhRZbcCy - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 14, 2019

Redmi Note 7 comes with better hardware and a competitive price point. In China, the phone is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,400), and features a 48-megapixel camera on the back.

Earlier in the week, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain, in conversation with Gadgets 360, had said: "This is probably the device that I'm most excited about for this year." "Maybe if we do everything right, people will remember Indian smartphone industry before and after this device," Jain added.

Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400, approximately. There is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

