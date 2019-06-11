Samsung Galaxy M40 set to launch in India today; check specifications, price and more

Samsung is all set to launch yet another galaxy M-series smartphone in India today. The South Korean major will launch Samsung Galaxy M40 at 6pm IST today. Samsung has already launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 in India with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. Earlier Samsung had confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will be priced at around Rs 20,000.

"(Samsung Galaxy) M40 will come around the give or take Rs 20,000 price point - somewhere there", said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and head of Samsung's mobile business in India to Gadgets 360.

The display of Galaxy M40 will come with an 'O' shaped cut-out or an 'infinity O display'. Another big new feature that Samsung will test via Galaxy M40 will be the "Screen Sound" technology. The screen sound technology means that the Galaxy M40 will not have an ear piece, and the audio or the sound vibrations will come directly from the display. The M40 is expected to run Android 9 Pie with OneUI from Samsung.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M40 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-O FHD+ Super AMOLED display and packs a 3,500mAh battery. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will have an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB maximum storage. The Galaxy M40 is also expected to come loaded with Android Pie OS with One UI on top.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy M40 will use a 32-MP primary sensor, 5-MP secondary depth sensing sensor and an 8-MP tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Further, it is said to have a 16-MP selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung's Galaxy M series is an online only series. The Galaxy M40 will be available on the Amazon India website and Samsung's online store.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted with 128GB storage and 5000 mAh battery, here're the details

Also Read: Samsung debuts Galaxy M series in India, prices starting at Rs 7,990