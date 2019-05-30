Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch on June 11; here're the details

Samsung will launch Galaxy M40 on June 11 and the brand new smartphone in its M-series armoury will have a price point of Rs 20,000. The phone will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 32 MP main sensor. The other two camera sensors will likely be a depth sensor and wide-angle sensor. Samsung has already launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 in India with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

"(Samsung Galaxy) M40 will come around the give or take Rs 20,000 price point - somewhere there", said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and head of Samsung's mobile business in India to Gadgets 360.

The display of Galaxy M40 will come with an 'O' shaped cut-out or an 'infinity O display'. Another big new feature that Samsung will test via Galaxy M40 will be the "Screen Sound" technology. The screen sound technology means that the Galaxy M40 will not have an ear piece, and the audio or the sound vibrations will come directly from the display. The M40 is expected to run Android 9 Pie with OneUI from Samsung.

Meanwhile, as far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M40 will have a Super AMOLED display and will be the first galaxy M-series smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdrago 675 processor. The Galaxy M40 will most probably have a 6GB RAM and 128GB of maximum storage. However, the South Korean phone major could launch more variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to pack in 5,000mAh battery that will last for over a day. Previously, Samsung packed in similar sized batteries on their Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 devices.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted with 128GB storage and 5000 mAh battery, here're the details

Also Read: Samsung debuts Galaxy M series in India, prices starting at Rs 7,990