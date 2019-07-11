Samsung Galaxy Note 10 image leaks ahead of launch, shows near-bezel-less screen, punch-hole selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has started creating buzz less than a month away from its launch at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 7. We already know that Samsung will bring three Galaxy Note variants - a regular Galaxy Note 10, a Plus edition and the 5G Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Besides, there will be no headphone jack and the new sound on display technology. Now, we also have leaked images of the Galaxy Note 10 variants. It is clear that the Samsung has moved on from its Galaxy Fold debacle and has pushed the all-screen concept of its smartphones even further with Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note-series will expectedly have minimum bezels with a hole-punch camera located at the top centre of the display.

The Galaxy Note 10 images were posted by both Ishan Agarwal and Winfuture's Roland Quandt. The images suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a rectangular design and a single front-facing camera placed at the centre of the display screen. The Galaxy Note 10 will also have the now iconic S-Pen. As per the leaks, Note 10 will come with a Huawei inspired colour scheme with a purplish-blue two-tone colour finish called "Silver". There will also be a black colour Note 10 device.

AND HERE IT IS! Your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Silver and Black colour option images! Isn't the gradient just amazing? I'm so loving the design, what about you? *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung#GalaxyNote10#GalaxyNote10#Unpackedpic.twitter.com/emW36lApaw - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, as per the rumours, the regular Galaxy Note 10 will have a display size of 6.28 inch and a Galaxy Note 10+ will sport a bigger 6.75-inch display. Both the screens are expected to show-off the QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display panels. As for the hardware specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones are expected to run on the Exynos 9820 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the regular Note 10 will get a single selfie camera, while the Plus-sized model may come with dual selfie cameras. According to the leaks, the Note 10 phones may use a three-stage variable aperture that will switch between f1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures. Samsung currently offers dual variable aperture feature on Galaxy S series phones. The Galaxy Note 10 will offer a triple or quad-camera system on the top left side of the rear panel. The Galaxy S flagships came with a horizontal camera set up around the centre. There are also reports that the Galaxy Note 10 stylus will have a small camera module, allowing users to take a photo without needing the device.

Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 will come with only two buttons on the sides. Normally, there are three buttons - two volume keys and Bixby button on the left and the power button on the right. It seems Samsung has either dropped the power button or the Bixby button.

Edited By: Udit Verma

