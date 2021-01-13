Samsung launches 51 new air conditioners for 2021; check out details

Catering to the consumers' need, Samsung India has launched its 2021 range of air conditioners comprising 51 models across Wind-Free, Convertible 5-in-1 and On/Off priced between Rs 36,990 to Rs 90,990. The air conditioners will be available across retail stores and online on Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung Shop. Samsung has also introduced affordability schemes like attractive EMI options, up to 15 per cent cashback, and 5-year free gas recharge.

"AC are no longer seasonality-based products. With people working and studying from home, the need for clean air, durability and energy efficiency are the primary concerns for consumers today. As consumers are at the core of everything we do, the new range has been designed keeping in mind changes in the lifestyle of consumers. Our new ACs with PM 1.0 and Tri-Care filters ensure health and hygiene, while our Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs take care of your energy efficiency needs customised to each user. The smart and AI features of the new range provide convenience to consumers. We are positive that the new lineup will further help consolidate our position in the Indian AC market," said Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung's Wind-Free ACs uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly. The range comes with PM1.0 Filter that cleans the air by capturing ultrafine particles. Samsung claims that the filters capture up to 90 per cent ultra-fine dust in 20 minutess and sterilises more than 99 per cent of bacteria, which is twice as fast as the cleaning speed of the PM2.5 filter. The air quality gets monitored through a laser sensor which the users can see through a digital 4-colour aurora lighting wherein the colour red indicates very poor, yellow indicates poor, green indicates normal, and blue indicates good air quality.

This innovative filter can also self-clean itself through AI Purifying function. This is a smart air conditioner which supports voice commands and can be controlled using Bixby, Alexa and Google Home through Wi-Fi. It also supports Geo-fencing feature to give an option to user to cool down the room based on consumer's preference before reaching the location.

The latest Wind-Free ACs are equipped with Motion Detect Sensors (MDS) and automatically go into an energy-saving mode if it does not detect any human presence for 60 minutes. Another key option which users get through this feature is to choose the wind direction towards or away from the user. Samsung says Wind-Free ACs conserves up to 77 per cent energy, cools the air 43 per cent faster and comes with 10-year warranty on the compressor.

The new Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter AC range saves energy, features five different modes for customised operation, and 4 Way Cooling technology. WiFi-enabled, the ACs can be controlled from any time, anywhere and also support Geo-fencing feature. The filters reduce up to 99 per cent of harmful bacteria and easy Filter Plus are conveniently located outside, on the top, so it can easily be removed and cleaned, the company claims.

The On/Off Series comes with highly efficient and durable 100 per cent copper condensers. The Turbo Cooling Mode can cool the room quickly and effectively while the Energy Saving mode will help save up to 20 per cent energy as compared to a conventional window AC. Understanding the need of Indian consumers, the ACs come with de-humidifier and Good Sleep Mode. The Anti-dust and bacteria filter removes harmful irritants from the air and ensures a healthy air environment.

