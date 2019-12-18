Samsung unveils entry-level Galaxy A01; to compete with Xiaomi Redim 8A

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has unveiled its latest 2020 Galaxy A series phone. Samsung hasn't disclosed the Samsung Galaxy A01's price or the availability details yet.

The phone has a 5.7-inch 'Infinity-V' display that houses a 5MP notched selfie camera. The phone has an LCD panel with over 720-pixel resolution and rounded edges.

Samsung Galaxy A01 is an entry-level smartphone. Galaxy A01 carries a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor at its back.

The new Samsung Galaxy A01 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB. The phone also has a dual SIM functionality.

The phone is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver to provide free entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with an accelerometer, proximity, and light sensors.

Samsung Galaxy A01 is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redim 8A in India. Redim 8A is already available for sale online for a starting price of Rs 6,499.

Redmi 8A has a 6.2-inch display along with a camera notch and Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. The phone has a 12MP AI camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage option.

Other features of the Redmi 8A are -- 5,000mAh battery, dual SIM support, microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

