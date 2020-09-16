Apple bundles services under Apple One, prices start at Rs 195 per month

Apple has bundled its various subscription services into one simple plan under Apple One. Priced starting Rs 195 per month for an individual in India, the Apple One includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

"Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription."

According to the company, Apple One is the easiest way to get all of Apple's subscription services in one simple plan. This single subscription service will be available to users in over 100 countries and regions, where they can enjoy their Apple services across their devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less. The individual plan priced at Rs 195 per month includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The Family plan offers the above-mentioned subscription and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. According to the company, the Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of over Rs 177 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over Rs 200 per month. These savings have been calculated on the basis of standard monthly pricing.

