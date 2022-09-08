Apple’s next generation of AirPods Pro announced; gets touch control, new charging case

At the iPhone 14 launch event, Apple also announced an upgrade to its wireless earbud. Facing fierce competition in the premium earbuds segment from Sony, Samsung, and Google amongst others, Apple’s second generation of AirPods Pro will have an H2 chip, upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, and Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem.

“AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalised Spatial Audio, and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones just got even better.”

H2 Chip for acoustics: Focused on enhancing acoustic experience, Apple has added the new H2 chip that cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, Apple says AirPods Pro can offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

New small ear tip: The best audio experience isn’t complete without a great in-ear fit. As a result, Apple has added a new extra small ear tip.

Adaptive Transparency mode: With Adaptive Transparency, the H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening.

Touch controls: With the new buds, Apple is allowing users to control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device. With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments. Plus, press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free.

Extended Battery Life: Apple claims the AirPods Pro will offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can get up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation. Interestingly, AirPods Pro can be charged using an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

All-New Charging Case: AirPods Pro comes with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to locate.

Price: The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available for Rs 26,900 starting September 23. With the launch of new buds, the AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case are now available for Rs 19,900, and the one with MagSafe Charging Case remains available for Rs 20,900.