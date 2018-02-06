Bose launches Soundsport Free earbuds, SoundLink Micro bluetooth speaker in India

Bose, a leading name in the audio space, is expanding its product line with the launch of two new portable products. The company has launched its portable, rugged bluetooth speaker along with an AirPod style wireless earbuds.

Bose is also expanding its portable bluetooth speaker range with the launch of SoundLink Micro. This is the company's most compact and rugged speaker yet. This square shaped speaker with curved edges measures 9.5 cm wide and deep, 3.8cm high, and weighs 290 grams. The IPX7 rating makes it waterproof in up to 1 meter water for up to 30 minutes. Other than enjoying music, one can use this speaker to answer calls or even access Siri or your Google Assistant. Bose claims to have packed in a new custom transducer, miniature dual-passive radiators, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and the speaker can be used for playback of up to 6 hours on a single charge. The soft silicone exterior protects it from scratches, dents, cracks, hits, falls, dust, dirt and sand. It also has a strap on its flip-side for easily attaching it to bags, backpacks, bikes, coolers, and other gear. Using the Bose Connect app, it can sync with other SoundLink speakers for Stereo Mode (left-right channel) or Party Mode (to play music simultaneously).

The SoundSport Free is a wireless headphones with just two earbuds and no wires. Weighing 10 grams, the headphones measure 2.8 cm high x 3.0 cm deep. It houses a new antennae system to maintain a strong and reliable connection between each other, and the phone or tablet it has been paired with. While it offers voice prompts, just pressing the button on the right earbud allows users to talk to virtual assistant such as Siri or Google Assistant. Combined with a miniature acoustic package, including Bose digital signal processing, volume optimized EQ, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, SoundSport Free delivers up to five hours of music. The earbuds are placed in a carrying case that can provide the earbuds and additional charge of up to 10 hours. Offering a comfortable fit in the ear, it is accompanied with the proprietary StayHear+ Sport tips that offers firm and secure fit. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the SoundSport Free has IPX4 rating to resist water and sweat. As finding wireless earbuds can be a task, Bose has added a new "Find My Buds" feature on the Bose Connect App that displays the last time and place earbuds were used. The SoundSport Free has been priced at Rs 18,990 and will be available in black, midnight blue and bright orange.

"The SoundSport Free is the closest thing to what people have always wanted in a sport headphone," said Brian Maguire, Director, Bose on-the-go products. "They're a technology-packed solution that's stripped down to just two rugged earbuds that feel great, stay connected, stay in, and sound amazing."

Both, the SoundSport Free and SoundLink Micro will be available in black, mid-night blue and bright orange colours. The wireless earbuds has been priced at Rs 18,990 and the Bluetooth speaker will retail for Rs 8,990.