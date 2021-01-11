CES 2021: iMediSync to showcase iSyncWave headset, aims at early Alzheimer's dementia detection

South Korean biomedic start-up iMediSync has designed an EEG digital biomarker for early detection of Alzheimer's dementia on its AI cloud platform. The company will showcase iSyncWave - the EEG (electroencephalogram) brain mapping and LED-therapeutic device - at CES 2021. It will also demonstrate its version of virtual care that allows healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely.

iSyncWave is a gel-free, portable EEG brain mapping device with LED photo-biomodulators. Designed especially for the early detection and supportive care of neuropsychiatric disorders such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, TBI, PTSD, ADHD, depression, etc., it is believed to help neuropsychiatric patients to treat their illnesses at both clinics and homes. It will also allow for individuals to facilitate regular check-ups to prevent degenerative neurological disorders.

According to iMediSync, AI brain mapping with EEG discovers Alzheimer's brainwave and could detect pre-clinical Alzheimer's dementia (AD). With AI analytics and brain mapping techniques, it can also serve personalised NIR-LED neuromodulation using the iSyncWave headset to enhance neuronal activity.

The company explains that brain waves slow down overall as the brain degenerates. These preclinical phenomena are difficult to detect just by inspection. But artificial intelligence (AI) technology can do this by deep learning.

iSyncWave works with iSyncMe - a mobile application that connects to iMediSync's cloud platform, iSyncBrain, the AI-driven EEG analysis platform for precision mental care. iSyncMe also works as a telemedicine platform connecting iSyncWave's user to online doctors or mental care specialists. The advanced EEG Analysis Platform, iSyncBrain MCI classifier screens and discriminates Alzheimer or non-Alzheimer type of amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to prevent dementia at pre-clinical stage. This endured multicenter clinical trials with results of over 90 per cent accuracy. The company plans to expand its capability addressing patient optimal health.

In addition, iMediSync is conducting multiple research efforts in the development of new biomarkers for coma, ADHD, depression, Parkinson's Disease, Children Developmental Disorders and other neurological diseases through its advanced EEG analysis.

