Dyson launches cord-free Omni-glide vacuum cleaner, designed to clean hard floors

Expanding its vacuum cleaning portfolio, UK-based Dyson has launched the cordfree Omni-glide in the Indian market. Designed to clean hard floors and collect large debris and fine dust, it features an omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that glides in all directions including forwards, backwards, and even sideways. Dyson claims that the Omni-glide can float across floors effortlessly, manoeuvres around obstacles and tight spaces. Priced at Rs 34,900, the Omni-glide is the most affordable vacuum cleaner in Dyson’s portfolio in India.



Omni-glide's omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head floats on four 360 degree stabilising castors that allow it to move in all directions and into tight spaces. It also includes a Dyson's Hyperdymium motor -- for no loss of suction, and spins at up to 105,000 rpm. It houses Dyson’s five-stage filtration proprietary technology, for collecting fine dust and capturing 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is accompanied with three tools -- for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. These tools include a mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.

Other features include the ejection mechanism with a rotary catch to drive out dust from the bin, a washable bin, a power button instead of the classic trigger (users can swap hands while using the cleaner), battery with up to 20 minutes of run time. It even supports a swappable battery but the additional battery and charger will be available.



According to Dyson, the Omni-glide has been engineered with an in-line format, with the separation system, so that the vacuum cleaner can lie flat on the floor to clean places such as under the sofa or between furniture. According to the company, it did extensive research for this new format, including 470 hours of trials with 277 users in their homes across six countries.



“We’re pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry -- we created our cyclone technology, removed the bag, and cut the cord with the introduction of our powerful cordfree machines. Today, we’re introducing a brand new way to clean hard floors with the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum,” says James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer. “Dyson’s new omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head is a true testament to our engineering capabilities, and is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, and features two counter-rotating brush bars that spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions,” he added.



Largely a traditional cleaning market, the vacuum cleaner market in India has witnessed significant growth by 30 per cent and 25 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Even in 2021, the absence of domestic help due to lockdowns imposed because of COVID-19 continue to contribute to the growth of DIY technologies.

