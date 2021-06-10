Facebook to launch its first smartwatch next year; to be priced at Rs 29,000

Social media giant Facebook is likely to launch its first smartwatch in the next summer. Its second and third generations are also likely to come up in the following years. Facebook's first smartwatch is expected to be priced at around $400 (around Rs 29,000) and it could change later.

This watch is likely to be available in three colours-- white, black and gold. Facebook is yet to decide a name for its upcoming offering.

Besides having messaging features, this smartwatch will comprise a heart rate monitor and two cameras. These cameras can be separated from the wrist to capture pictures and make videos to share on Facebook's apps.

The upcoming smartwatch will feature one camera on the top and the other one on the rear. The front camera can be used mainly for video calling whereas a 1080p, auto-focus camera can be used for capturing video footages.

Another exciting part is users will be able to gather more than just their heart rate using this smartwatch as it may also connect to the services or hardware of health and fitness companies. You will also be able to operate this smartwatch without an active internet connection.

The smartwatch is being touted as part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategy to design more consumer devices that can give tough competition to Apple, Huawei, and Google. The California-headquartered social network is also on a hunt for other firms for attaching camera to backpacks, The Verge reported.

Facebook's upcoming smartwatch is also likely to be its litmus test as it has not launched any device since the HTC smartphone line, virtual reality handset Oculus and video chatting device Portal.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

