Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's family awarded compensation over AI-generated 'interview'

The family of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has been awarded €200,000 ($216,360) in damages from a German magazine that published a fabricated interview with the seven-time world champion using artificial intelligence.

A Munich labour court confirmed the settlement on Wednesday, reached between the Schumacher family and Funke media group, publishers of the magazine Die Aktuelle. A family spokeswoman confirmed the judgment but declined to comment further.

The magazine sparked outrage in April 2023 when it ran a cover story featuring a smiling Schumacher with the headline: "Michael Schumacher, the first interview." A smaller tagline admitted "it sounded deceptively real," revealing that the supposed quotes within were generated by AI.

The publication drew immediate condemnation from fans and the motorsport community for exploiting Schumacher's condition for profit. The magazine's editor was subsequently fired, and Funke issued a public apology to the Schumacher family.

Schumacher, 55, has not been seen publicly since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013. His family has maintained strict privacy regarding his health, limiting access to a close circle.