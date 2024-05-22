Actors union backs Scarlett Johansson after claim of voice misuse by Sam Altman’s OpenAI

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has voiced its support for actress Scarlett Johansson following her concerns over the use of a voice in OpenAI’s new GPT-4o system. Johansson claimed the voice, belonging to a persona named "Sky", bore a striking resemblance to her own, despite her previous refusal to participate in the project.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has since clarified that the voice belongs to a different professional actress and has removed it from the company's products. However, the incident has ignited a larger conversation about the rights of actors in the age of increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence.

"We thank Ms. Johansson for speaking out on this issue of crucial importance to all SAG-AFTRA members," a spokesperson for the union stated. "We share in her concerns and fully support her right to have clarity and transparency regarding the voice used.”

SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 entertainment and media professionals worldwide, played a pivotal role in recent negotiations with Hollywood studios, securing better pay and increased protections for actors against the unauthorised use of their likenesses through AI.

This recent dispute underscores the growing concerns surrounding the use of AI in entertainment. As technology advances and computer-generated images and sounds become increasingly realistic, the line between human performance and AI replication continues to blur. This raises critical questions about ownership, consent, and compensation for artists.

SAG-AFTRA has affirmed its commitment to protecting its members' rights, stating that it is "strongly championing federal legislation that would protect their voices and likenesses." The union plans to continue engaging with OpenAI and other industry stakeholders to establish clear guidelines and safeguards for performers.

Ryan Clarkson, Managing Partner at Clarkson Law Firm told Business Today, "OpenAI is trying to entangle their technology into every aspect of our lives by making their AI chatbot as humanlike as possible, which is without question motivating them to to take illegal actions like this."

"Our voices are unique to us, just like a fingerprint. If Scarlett Johansson’s account of the incident is true, this is a simple case of digital forgery—impersonating someone without their permission. It’s also a classic case of commercial misappropriation of one's ability to exclusively exploit their own likeness, and Johannson would be able to seek damages and obtain an injunction against OpenAI and Altman to prevent them from using her voice moving forward," Clarkson added.