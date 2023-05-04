Goodbye 'Password123': Google rolls out new Passkeys feature to end the era of passwords

Google has taken a major step toward a passwordless future by rolling out 'passkeys', a new and secure way to sign in to apps and websites. The company's latest offering, which is available across all major platforms, promises to simplify the user experience by enabling them to log in using biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or screen lock PINs. Starting today, passkeys will be available as an option for Google Account users who want to try a passwordless sign-in experience.

What are Passkeys?

Google claims that passkeys will replace the traditional, and frustrating passwords, which are not only hard to remember but can also put users at risk if they fall into the wrong hands. The tech giant claims that "Passkeys are both easier to use and more secure than passwords, so users no longer need to rely on the names of pets, birthdays, or the infamous ‘password123,’" the company said.Google has been working with FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft to develop passkeys as a simpler and safer alternative to passwords. Several services like Docusign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan have already deployed passkey experiences to streamline sign-in for their users.

How to use Passkeys?

To try out the new passkey feature, users can visit g.co/passkeys. Setting up passkeys is easy, and administrators of Google Workspace accounts will soon have the option to enable passkeys for their end-users during sign-in.

While passwords and two-step verification (2SV) will still work for Google Accounts, passkeys will be an additional option that people can use to sign in. In the future, the company hopes to eliminate passwords entirely.

It remains to be seen if passkeys will be the beginning of the end of passwords, but if Google's vision comes to fruition, by next year’s World Password Day, we won’t even need to use or remember passwords. And we can all say goodbye to the days of 'password123'!

