Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India at Rs 9,999

Google is expanding its hardware portfolio in India. The technology giant launched the first 'Made by Google' smart display - Nest Hub. Priced at Rs 9,999, Google Nest Hub will be available in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants across partner retailers including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and TATA Cliq. The launch offer will entitle users to receive a Google Assistant compatible Mi Home security camera for free, which can only be available at Flipkart and Tata Cliq. Google had launched the smart speakers - Google Home and Mini - in India in April last year.

Powered by Google Assistant, this is the first smart display device from Google that brings help at a glance - use voice to get the best of Google: Search, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, Google Photos and more, right on Hub's display. It features a 7-inch touchscreen display at the front with ambient EQ light sensor and two far-field microphones and a full-range speaker at the back. Unlike other smart displays on the market, the Google Nest Hub does not have a camera. The Hub's Ambient EQ light sensor allows the screen to automatically adjust to match the lighting in the room, so photos on Google Nest Hub will blend in with the room. The Hub supports Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, has a DC port and is accompanied with a 15W adaptor.

Instead of accessing and switching between multiple apps, Nest Hub can be used to see and control compatible devices from a single dashboard called Home View. Home View lets users control more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands globally. With a simple tap or voice command, users can control products from Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, LG and more. Also, users can broadcast messages through all connected speakers at home. Just say "Ok Google, broadcast dinner's ready!" to round up the family.

Google is referring to the Nest Hub as an ultimate digital photo frame as one can simply ask the Hub to show particular images such as 'Ok Google, show my pictures from Hawaii'. Hub can be used to access music from apps such as YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Spotify. Similarly, YouTube videos are also accessible on the smart display.

Nest Hub supports 'routines', helping users access useful information about the day ahead. For instance, just by saying "Ok Google, good morning" the Next Hub can display the upcoming activities for Google Calendar, commute from Google Maps, latest reminders, the weather forecast and more. Using voice match, up to six people can get their own personalised information.

Other than Google, Amazon too has been aggressively launching its smart displays in the Indian market. The company already has Echo Show (10.1-inch display), Echo Spot (circular display) and the recently launched Echo Show 5 (5-inch display) in the Indian market. Looking at the price, the Google Nest Hub will compete directly with the recently launched Echo Show 5.