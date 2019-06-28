HP launches Omen X 2S in India, a dual-screen gaming laptop

Strengthening its presence in the gaming market in the country, HP on Friday announced the launch of the Omen X 2S, along with HP Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 15. HP says India has one-tenth of the world's gamers.

"Gaming is not just a hobby but a fast-evolving lifestyle and in select cases, a profession. At HP, we share our users' passion and love for the game - be it beginners, enthusiasts or professionals. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and exciting gaming ecosystem for the modern gamers in India," says Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

Claimed to be the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop, the Omen X 2S is designed to offer multitasking capabilities for various activities and a support with dedicated hotkeys. It is bolstered by a real-time screen mirroring feature that can cut and magnify parts of the main screen - including copying the map portion of a racing game - to the second screen, ensuring the vision is centred. It houses a 15.6-inch primary display with 1080p resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, and a secondary six-inch 1080p touchscreen mounted above the keyboard.

This machine is 20 mm thin with a full metal chassis. It is the first 15-inch diagonal gaming laptop in the world to come with an applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system by way of Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut. The machine has got ninth generation Intel Core i7 CPU with NVIDIA GeFore RTX 2070 graphic and 16GB DDR4 memory.

Designed from insights and feedback from the Omen gaming communities, the Omen X 2S has been priced at Rs 2,09,990 and will be available from July 1.

Other gaming machines launched are the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop priced at Rs 70,990 and the Omen 15 laptop priced at Rs 1,24,990. Along with gaming laptops, HP has announced two new gaming accessories too. The Omen Photon Wireless Mouse has been priced at Rs 8,499 and the Omen Outpost mousepad at Rs 7,999. The Pavilion Gaming headset 400 and Pavilion Mouse 300 are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,799, respectively.

"As the market leader, HP is democratising gaming in India by bringing powerful devices and solutions that cater to needs of all types of gamers," says Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. "We are pushing paradigms of gaming innovations through disruptive new devices like OMEN X 2S that provide unmatched experiences to the gamers and help them reach the next level."

