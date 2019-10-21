Huawei Nova 5z with quad camera setup, punch-hole design launched: Price, features, specifications

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is expanding its Nova 5 series and has launched a new smartphone Nova 5z. Currently, the Nova 5 series consists of smartphones -- Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, Nova 5i Pro, and Nova 5T.

Price: Huawei Nova 5z is available in two different variants -- a base model with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage priced at Chinese Yuan (CNY) 1,599 (around Rs 16,000) and a high-end model with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 18,000).

Availability: Huawei Nova 5z comes in three colours -- black, blue and green. According to the reports, the smartphone is up for pre-orders in China and the delivery will start from November 1, 2019. However, there's still no update on Huawei's plan to launch the device in India.

Display: The Nova 5z has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD+ display with a resolution of 23408*1080 pixels per inch. The device also features a punch-hole design with a 32-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the top-left corner of the display.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset and runs on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS. Additionally, the Nova 5z's internal memory can also be expanded using Huawei's proprietary nanoSD card.

Camera: In terms of camera features, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the rear, which includes -- a 48-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle f/2.4 sensor, a 2-megapixel depth f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor. The Nova 5z's camera also includes features like AI handheld supernight scene, portrait mode, wide-angle distortion correction and more.

Battery: The Nova 5z has a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and connectivity options like -- Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.1ac, GPS, USB Type-C, fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

