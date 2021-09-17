iPhone 13 series pre-orders open today in India; check prices, offers and more

Apple's iPhone 13 series - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini - will be open for pre-orders in India from Friday, September 17.

The new iPhone series was unveiled as an upgrade to the last year's iPhone 12 models earlier this week.

This is for the first time that Apple is making iPhone 13 series available for pre-orders in India within the first week of its launch along with other key markets such as the US, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Canada, Germany, and over 30 other nations and regions worldwide. All iPhone 13 series models will go on sale on September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Sale date, where to buy, cashback offers

Apple official distributors Redington India and Ingram Micro have already announced a slew of cashback offers for buyers of the new iPhone 13 series.

The new iPhones will be open for pre-order at 5:30 pm IST through the Apple online store, e-commerce sites, and offline channels.

Furthermore, Apple distributors have also confirmed that the retail sales as well as the customer delivery will start at 8 am IST on September 24.

They have also affirmed that buyers who pre-order iPhone 13 series will be let out a time slot to collect the model from the offline store or even choose to get it delivered to their home.

This is being done to maintain social distancing in wake of the COVID-19 protocols. iPhone 13 series can also be pre-ordered on Amazon India and Flipkart. Apple India website is also offering a trade-in for older models of iPhone.

For iPhone 12 handset, the website showed a credit of Rs 31,000 plus, which gets discounted from the final cost. Ingram Micro has also tied up with HDFC Bank, wherein buyers who have the bank's debit or credit card can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The cashback offer is valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions at a select few stores. For iPhone 13 Pro series, customers will get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Ingram Micro is also offering a no cost EMI of up to 24 months with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for buyers trading their older iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Price

Apple iPhone series has four new models which start at Rs 69,900, going up to Rs 1,29,900. The smallest iPhone 13 mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone 13's price begins from Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and Red colours.

The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 129,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 149,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 169,900 for the 1TB storage model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 129,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 139,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 159,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 179,900 for the 1TB model.