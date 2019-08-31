Jio GigaFiber launch revisit: Everything you need to know ahead of JioFiber commercial roll-out

Jio GigaFibre renamed Jio Fiber, will start its commercial services in India from September 5. The announcement was made on August 12 by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. Jio Fiber is set to revolutionise the digital space in India and apart from the fixed internet connection, Jio Fiber connection will be accompanied by fixed-line phone service, set-top-box capable of gaming, Free 4K TV and Jio IoT services.

At launch, Jio Fiber is expected to offer one of the cheapest broadband plans. With the few days remaining for the commercial launch of the Jio Fiber service, let us travel back in time and list out what we already know about the Jio GigaFiber's data plans and offers.

JioFiber price and plans

At its AGM on August 12, Reliance announced only two JioFiber plans. The cheapest Jio Fiber plan will start from Rs 700 per month and will offer 100 Mbps speed. The most expensive plan of Reliance Jio Fiber comes at Rs 10,000 a month and offers a hair-raising 1Gbps speed.

JioFiber availability

Reliance, at its annual general meeting (AGM), had said Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, the company will start the service in select cities across the country. As of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

JioFiber set-top-box

Reliance Jio announced its intentions to shake the TV broadcast industry with the announcement of set-top-box that can show not only TV programmes but also allow gaming. Jio's STB is an all-in-one entertainment console. Also, JioFiber subscribers will not have to pay separately for broadband, telephone calls and TV services. he Jio set-top-box will offer consumers access to all TV channels provided by the major Local Cable Operators (LCOs). Jio also plans to offer gaming, video calling and VR and MR (Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality) services through its STB.

JioFiber offers

Other than providing the usual free local and STD, Reliance Jio Fiber service will let its subscribers watch free OTT content. The company hasn't revealed the names of the OTT platforms but Jio's content streaming apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn will be made available for free. Jio will also be offering 'Jio First Day First Show' service for the premium JioFiber customers wherein the customer will get to watch a film at home on the day of release.

Edited by Udit Verma

