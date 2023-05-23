Motorola Edge 40 5G launched in India with Dimensity 8020, 144Hz display, 68W fast charging

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 40 5G in India. The new smartphone from the house of Motorola is priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone comes with some premium-level specifications, including MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, a high refresh rate display, and fast charging capabilities.

The Motorola Edge 40 5G boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1200nits. Additionally, the 360Hz touch sampling rate gives it a good touch for gamers.

Availability and Offers

The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue. Pre-orders for the Motorola Edge 40 5G will begin on May 23, with sales starting from May 30. Interested buyers can purchase the device through Flipkart online and retail outlets.

The phone can be purchased with Rs 2,000 additional exchange bonus. The phone can also be purchased using No Cost EMIs up to 6 months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards. Buyers who pre-order the phone will get a Screen Damage Protection Plan for getting a 1-time screen replacement worth Rs 9,500. This offer is available exclusively on Flipkart and is valid till May 30– 11:59 am.

Performance

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The smartphone offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera

In terms of photography, the Motorola Edge 40 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

Accompanying the primary sensor is a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, allowing users to capture expansive landscapes and group shots. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Connectivity

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box. Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 40 5G include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC, providing users with seamless connectivity options.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery unit that supports 68W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 5G comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device also features a vegan-leather back panel. The phone using HyperCrystal graphite cooling system helps to dissipate heat.

