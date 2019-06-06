Nokia 6.2, Nokia 9 PureView likely to be launched in India today; here are the details

The Nokia India event will kick-off in New Delhi, though the company hasn't mentioned anything about the new products that will be launched. However, the tech enthusiast will be looking forward to the world's first Penta-lens camera phone, Nokia 9 PureView. Nokia is also expected to launch Nokia 6.2 android phone, a rebranded version of Nokia X71 that was recently announced in China. The company will also be simultaneously hosting a Global event in Italy today.

Nokia Mobile has also posted a small teaser video on its official Twitter account that showcases a mystery phone with a waterdrop notch. The phone is expected to come with face unlock and sport a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Since Nokia hasn't given out the names of the smartphones it will launch in India today, we can only guess and hope that Nokia 9 PureView makes its way to the Indian shores. The biggest USP of the phone is its cameras with dual LED flash that aids the five Zeiss cameras on the back to click pictures. The cameras are made up of 2 RGB colour sensors and 3 monochrome black & white sensors. The phone makes use of all of its cameras to capture HDR shots in order to offer a 12-MP depth map, resulting in a picture with a large dynamic range. At the front, there is a 20-MP camera for taking selfies.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch Quad HD pOLED HDR 10 (2560x1440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz and paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The Nokia 9 PureView comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and inbuilt storage. The Nokia 9 PureView runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and comes with a dual SIM support. Other noteworthy features of Nokia 9 PureView include an in-display fingerprint sensor, single speaker with smart amp, water-resistant rating (IP67) and more. The Nokia 9 PureView price was announced to be $699 or approximately Rs 49,650.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.2 could come with the Snapdragon 700 series chipset in India. The device is set to come with a massive 48 MP sensor and will be taking on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Nokia X71 price in India is expected to be around Rs 26,890.

