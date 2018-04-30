Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco go on sale in India; price, features

HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) in India at an event in Delhi on Wednesday. These smartphones were showcased for the first time earlier this year in February at the Mobile World Congress 2018. While the Nokia 8 Sirocco is the most premium offering from HMD Global so far, the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 have been placed at different price points in the mid-range segment.

The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco go on sale in India today. The company had started selling the Nokia 6 (2018) on April 6 and had opened pre-booking for Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco on April 20. The Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will sell at Rs 49,999.

All three new Nokia phones will be retailed online at Nokia Mobile Shop and offline at select Nokia outlets. The Nokia 7 Plus will also be sold from Amazon India, whereas the Nokia 6 is available on Flipkart. HMD Global is also offering special cashback offers on the purchase of all three phones.

HMD Global also launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India today. The Nokia 7 Plus shows promise with its combination of both good internal and external hardware. The stock Android experience with Android One adds to this promise. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset which is supported by 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The display is a 6-inch Full HD+ panel that comes with a more modern 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a dual lens setup and support for Pro mode. One lens with 12megapixel wide-angle camera with an impressive aperture size of f/1.75 and the other with 13megapixel f/2.6 telephoto lens that lets supports 2x optical zoom. The front camera is a 16megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture, again supported by Zeiss optics.

The top of the line Nokia 8 Sirocco was also launched for Indian markets during the event. The current flagship from HMD Global comes with a modest 5.5-inch screen but houses an OLED panel. The device is covered front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which the company claims covers 95 percent of its body. The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with wireless charging and an IP67 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM. The stainless steel construction of the device is another USP for the device. In terms of optics, the camera has the same optics as the Nokia 7 Plus with a dual-lens setup of 12 and 13 megapixel modules and front facing camera with 5 megapixel unit with wide-angle lens and support for Pro mode.

Along with the Pro camera mode, all three phones - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 - will also feature Face Unlock and AI imaging capabilities. These three phones have Android One capabilities and will be among the earliest devices to receive Android P upgrade when it comes.

The Nokia 6 2018 sports a 5.5-inch screen with HD IPS panel protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone moves up from Snapdragon-400 series processor it had last year, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC under the hood. Along with that, the Nokia 6 2018 comes in two variants, one with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

In the camera department, the Nokia 6 2018 rocks a 16megapixel camera with Zeiss optics. The camera setup on the device now also supports Bothie, which allows both rear and front cameras to take pictures at once. HMD Global has continued to build Nokia 6 2018 from a single block of 6000-series aluminium for durability, and now has added dual tone anodised polish to it for a better finish. The phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

Nokia is planning to expand its portfolio across price points and deepen channel presence in India. The company also shared plans to expand the footprint of its online marketplace, Nokia Mobile Shop, in India.