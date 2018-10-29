OnePlus 6T launched with Screen Unlock, Android Pie: Price, specifications, availability

OnePlus 6T unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6T, at an event in New York on Monday. The device comes with an under screen fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop notch, improved camera capabilities, and Android 9.0 Pie.

For the OnePlus 6T, the Chinese smartphone maker has also partnered with the American wireless network operator T-Mobile to launch the device in US markets. The device will go on open sale from November 1.

Being a mid-cycle refresh, the OnePlus 6T comes with some noteworthy upgrades and some specifications similar to its predecessor, OnePlus 6, the biggest changes being an in-display fingerprint sensor and a better camera.

Screen Unlock

With OnePlus 6T, the company is replacing the rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor with one under the screen, and calling it Screen Unlock. This also is the first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor to be introduced in the US markets.

After detecting a finger on the screen, the fingerprint sensor module emits light which then reads the fingerprint. OnePlus claims that the Screen Unlock on OnePlus 6T can unlock the device within 0.34 seconds. The module even 'learns' the user's fingerprint to help unlock faster.

OnePlus said that the Screen Unlock on OnePlus 6T has been passed security tests with Visa, Mastercard, and other payment gateways.

Display

The display on OnePlus 6T is a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED panel with 2340x1080 pixels resolution and 402 ppi pixel density. Thanks to a teardrop notch at the top of the screen, it comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The OnePlus 6T screen can be even calibrated using one of the five settings - default, sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, and Custom Colour.

Not only the notch on OnePlus 6T has been minimised, but even chin has been trimmed. The company claims that the antenna performance has been improved on OnePlus 6T despite a smaller chin.

Camera

At its back, the OnePlus 6T will have a dual camera set up featuring 16MP and 20MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation as well as electronic image stabilisation, and ability to capture slow-motion videos in 480fps.

For better low-light photography, the OnePlus 6T comes with a feature called Nightscape, which uses an in-house HDR algorithm for detail optimisation, multi-frame stabilisation and noise reduction. The camera on OnePlus 6T takes only 2 seconds to capture the image to eliminate any chances of shaky photos on poor lighting conditions. This feature will be made available on OnePlus 6 later this week.

The camera on OnePlus 6T also comes with a feature called Studio Lighting for better portrait images. The feature has been developed by photographer and OnePlus innovation director Kevin Abosch. It helps the camera accentuate and illuminate facial features while clicking portrait photos to capture a more detailed image of a face.

Performance

The OnePlus 6T runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. With its latest smartphone, OnePlus has phased out the 64GB storage variant, with the base model featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 6T also comes with a bigger 3700 mAh battery, as compared to its predecessor.

To help heavy applications load faster, OnePlus 6T comes with Smart Boost. This feature uses RAM as storage for memory intensive apps to help them load at faster speeds.

The OnePlus 6T also comes Full Screen Gestures 2.0 to make gesture navigation faster and smoother. It works with Google Assistant and has been developed with more than 500 targeted optimisations.

Price and availability

The base variant of OnePlus 6T with 6GB/128GB memory will be retailed at $549, whereas the 8GB/128GB variant will be available at $579. The top-end OnePlus 6T model with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage will be sold at $629. The OnePlus 6T will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options.

While the exact Indian prices have not been declared yet, the device is already available for pre-booking on Amazon India. As per the Amazon page, the OnePlus 6T will go on sale from November 1. OnePlus pop-up events will also be held in India later this week.

