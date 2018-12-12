OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India launch today, check out expected price, features

OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India today to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The phone was globally launched on Tuesday however its formal India launch will take place in Mumbai at 6 pm today.

The all new McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T will be more than just a high-end variant of the already popular 6T- it will be all about speed. The phone comes with a massive 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. This means that the new McLaren Edition OnePlus will be as responsive and swift as a Formula One car!

The McLaren Edition is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor and a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, same as the one we get in the regular OnePlus 6T. It also has the waterdrop notch, extremely thin bezels and an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor. The fit, finish and build quality of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is of top quality.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with a dark theme that has orange as its main accent colour. Another change is the charger and new charging technology. OnePlus is calling it Warp charge. It looks like the regular OnePlus charger, but instead of white it's black in colour with orange accents and an orange cable that is braided. This is a 30W charges - with regular OnePlus 6T you get a 20W charger - and it is faster.

As far as the optics is concerned, the McLaren edition has two cameras on the back. One is the 16-megapixel sensor and another 20-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Before OnePlus' partnership with McLaren Racing Limited, a British Formula one racing team, the Chinese phone manufacturer had partnered with entertainment centric brands like Disney and Marvel to launch Star Wars edition OnePlus 5T and the Avengers edition OnePlus 6 respectively.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be launched at Richardson and Cruddas Limited, Byculla, Mumbai. Its price in India can be expected to be around Rs 50,000.

Edited By: Udit Verma