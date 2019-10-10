OnePlus 7T Pro launch at 8:30 pm today; check out price, features, how to livestream event

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition at the OnePlus 7T Series launch event in London today. There have been several leaks, and the company has been teasing about the new phones on Twitter. There is a dedicated OnePlus page on Amazon India for the OnePlus 7T Series. It wasn't too long ago that Chinese phone major launched OnePlus 7T in India with a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED 90Hz display. The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will kick-start at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST). It will be livestreamed both on YouTube and OnePlus' website.

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to look similar to OnePlus 7 Pro and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with a new Warp Charge 30T fast charging like the OnePlus 7T. Like OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with 6.67-inch Quad HD+ curved display with 90Hz refresh, HDR10 and HDR+. The Pro model can also come with 5G capabilities as the OnePlus CEO had said that the company would release a 5G handset in Q4 of 2019. Both OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will run on Android 10.

The camera capabilities of OnePlus 7T Pro will be on par with OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro device came with a triple rear camera comprised of a 48-MP main camera, a 16-MP ultra-wide camera and an 8-MP telephoto camera. There's also a 16-MP pop up front camera. OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have a similar camera setup but will surely take the macro mode from OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Pro will be priced slightly higher than the previous generation OnePlus. The OnePlus 7 Pro in India was priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB RAM 256GB variant is sold at Rs 57,999. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be priced higher than the top variants of OnePlus 7T Pro. The McLaren Edition will most likely come in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration and could be roughly priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859 (approximately between Rs 66,000 to Rs 67,000).

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus 8 images leaked: 8GB RAM, wireless charging, punch-hole camera and more

Also Read: OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which OnePlus phone should you buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 7T launched in India with Android 10, prices begin at Rs 37,999

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: Here's what we know