Oppo has a new sub-brand 'Reno'; first Reno smartphone could launch on April 10

Oppo has announced a new sub-brand called Reno to target the youth and will unveil a new line-up under this sub-brand soon. The announcement was made on Weibo via a post on the official Reno account. The news about Reno was later confirmed to the rest of the world by by Alex MacGregor, Oppo's global PR head, on Twitter. His tweet read, "Let's shake things up a bit. More soon. #OPPOReno." Oppo is expected to launch its first Reno smartphone in China on April 10, 2019.

Reno would be Oppo's second sub-brand after Realme. Realme smartphones are budget phones target at the price concious buyers. Reno could launch youth centric premium devices but nothing is confirmed as yet. Earlier, Oppo's VP Shen Yiren posted some specifications of an unnamed Oppo flagship phone, which could possibly be the Reno phone. Oppo's upcoming smartphone or a possible Reno branded smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and will come with a 10x hybrid zoom camera. This suggests the device will come with Oppo new 10x zoom technology with a periscope design that was shown off at MWC 2019. Additionally, the Oppo flagship will house a 4,065mAh battery.

Chinese phone majors are creating new sub-brands to target different type of customers. Earlier this year, Vivo announced a new sub-brand 'IQOO' at hardware mobile gamers. Xiaomi already has two sub-brands in POCO, focused on selling premium phones at mid-range prices, and Redmi for price conscious customers. Huawei already has a successful sub-brand in Honor which was announced in 2013.

Oppo recently launhed by F11 Pro powered by MediaTek's Helio P70 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The phone sports 6.5-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixel) resolution. F11 Pro has a 3D gradient casing for the Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants. The Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India and will be on sale on March 15 on Flipkart and other offline stores.

