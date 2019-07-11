Oppo K3 coming to India on July 19; here's the expected price, specifications and more

Oppo K3 is all set to launch in India on July 19 on Amazon India. It is the successor to the much loved Oppo K2 in India and has already been launched in China. The near edge-to-edge display of Oppo K3 is the USP of the new phone and has a 91.1% screen to body ratio with an AMOLED display. Some of the top features of the phone include pop-up selfie camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and a TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light emission. Ahead of the launch of Oppo K3, Amazon India has already placed a 'Notify Me' teaser on its page.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the all-new Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Under the hood, Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a big 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the Oppo K3 comes with a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is a 16-MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor.

Oppo K3 will take on Xiaomi's Redmi 7 Pro and Samsung's M- series smartphones. In China, the price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Oppo K3 starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100), while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200) in China.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Oppo K3 has a WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.

Edited By: Udit Verma

