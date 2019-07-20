Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, launch offers

Chinese phono major OPPO has launched its new smartphone, Oppo K3 in India. New smartphone Oppo K3 plans to take on Xiaomi's Redmi 7 Pro and Samsung's M- series smartphones and will be available in the Indian market starting July 23.

The phone boasts of an in-display fingerprint scanner, pop-up selfie shooter and dual cameras at the back and comes with Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options. Oppo is widely recognized for its pioneering technology that helps enhance the smartphone experience for consumers and Oppo's new K series is no different.

"To bolster our online portfolio and to offer more choices to consumers, we are thrilled to launch the new OPPO K3," said Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, in a statement. "The K3 amalgamates the stylish design and latest technology to bring out the best user experience. With its aesthetic design and ground-breaking technology, we are positive that the OPPO K3 will prove to be a valuable addition to the K series and create curiosity among consumers who prefer purchasing online."

Oppo K3 price in India, launch offers

Oppo K3 is a mid-range smartphone that was recently launched in China. Oppo K3 starts selling in the Indian market on July 23 via Amazon in the country.

In India, the price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Oppo K3 has been set at Rs. 16,990, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 19,990.

The Amazon exclusive product's launch offers include Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance for all buyers. The customers using Axis Bank credit or debit cards will also get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Moreover, the buyers of Oppo3 will get benefits for Rs. 7,050 from Jio, Lenskart gift vouchers, and Oyo vouchers. There are no-cost EMI options available.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the K3 from Oppo comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Under the hood, Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light emission.

Additionally, the phone packs a big 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo smartphones are usually known for their cameras, and the K3 is not any different. For optics, the Oppo K3 comes with a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is a 16-MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Oppo K3 has a WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.

