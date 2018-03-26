Oppo launches a selfie-expert smartphone; all you need to know from price to features

Oppo launched the F7 today at an event in Mumbai. The device will be priced in the higher-end of mid-range devices. Similar to Vivo V9, that was launched last week, the Oppo F7 focuses on the selfie capabilities while giving the device a more modern avatar in the form of an iPhone X-like notch.

The device seems to be a part of next generation Android smartphones that have readily adopted the notch. The latest software update, Android P has also included a provision for developers to to test a variety of notch-types. The Oppo F7 feauture a broad notch that houses the USP of the smartphone, the front camera.

Oppo has plans to pursue the niche segment of selfie-enthusiasts in the country. The company actively claimed the title "selfie-expert". This year AI is the big addition to make the Oppo F7 a better selfie camera.

Staying true to its claim, Oppo spent most of the launch event describing new features with the front camera. The front camera is a 25 megapixel sensor with a Sony 576 HDR sensor. Sensor HDR combines the under exposed and over exposed picture to create a more detailed image.

Oppo has launched a new AI Beauty 2.0. Technology, that particularly focuses on enhancing images taken from the front camera. The company claims the phone detects 296 facial spots to map it and make changes to the face. Oppo is also offering beautification of the arm and neck region. The phone will also introduce multiple people beautification for group selfies.

After the selfie has been clicked, the AI recognizes editing habits of the user and starts automatically implementing them. For instance, if a person always slims their face by 30 per cent, the AI will automatically implement the same when the user clicks their picture.



The selfie camera also comes with a vivid mode to make the pictures look more vibrant. The phone will also get AR stickers to play around with the selfies. The beautification can also be used during video recording.

Coming to other specifications, the device features a 6.23-inch screen with a FullHD+ display. The notch helps the device achieve a tall aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen to body ratio of 89.9 per cent. Given the lack of buttons on the front panel, the user will have to get used to gestures to navigate through apps.

The device is powered by a Helio P60 octa-core chipset which is assisted by Mali-G72MP3. The device gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the base variant and 128GB of storage in the higher variant. For the primary camera, Oppo is using a single lens with 16Megapixel resolution.

The device will be available for purchase from April 9 but the company will be conducting a special flash sale on April 2 which will give the buyer additional offers from Reliance Jio, ICICI bank and a onetime screen replacement from the company. The company will only be selling 10,000 units during this flash sale.

The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 21,990 and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,990. Oppo will be launching the phone in two colours, namely, Solar Red and Moonlight Silver.