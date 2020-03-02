Oppo Reno 3 launched today; check out details, features, price

Oppo Reno3 Pro was launched in India today. The Oppo Rano3 Pro launch event was held in New Delhi where all of the details of the phone were revealed. The Opp3 Reno 3 launch event started at around 12:30 pm. Prior to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch event, the company had revealed the date on its social properties. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch event was live-streamed on all its social media handles.

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Elvis Zhau, President Oppo India, launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

A lot of details about the Oppo Reno 3 are already known, as Oppo had released teasers about the phone days before the launch date. Oppo Reno3 would be significantly different than its Chinese counterpart.

The Oppo Reno3 has a dual set up for the front selfie cameras. There is a 44-megapixel sensor quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 64-megapixel sensor capable of 20x Zoom, and a slightly different design.

Aside from the 64-megapixel camera on the Oppo Reno 3 has a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. These cameras form the rear quad camera set-up of the Oppo Reno 3. The Reno 3 Pro comes with a 44-megapixel selfie camera flanked by a 2-megapixel sensor in a dual punch-hole setup. The 44MP punch up camera has been branded as the 'World's First' by Oppo.

It is expected that the Oppo Reno 3 would pack a 4025 mAh battery with 30W fast charging features. The phone would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Price of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has not been announced yet but experts suggest that the phone would have similar pricing to its Chinese counterpart. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is currently priced in China at Rs 40,000 for the 8GB/128 BG variant and the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 45,000.

"2019 has been a year of remarkable growth for OPPO." Elvis Zhou said. Zhou gave a presentation on the year gone by for Oppo and offered a glimpse of what's coming next for Oppo.

