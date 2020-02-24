Realme launches X50 Pro with 2 selfie cameras, 5G

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme today launched its new flagship 'Realme X50 Pro' in India. The company claims Realme X50 Pro to be "India's first-ever 5G phone". The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, Adreno 650 GPU and runs Android 10 out of the box. The new smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said on the launch of X50 Pro, "We are proud to unveil India's first 5G, super-fast, performance-driven smartphone - the flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G today." He further said that the X50 Pro comes with best in class performance, design and quality.

Specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme X50 pro has a 4,200mAh lithium-ion battery along with 65W 'SuperDart' flash charge support, which the company claims can charge phone's battery to 100 per cent in 35 minutes. The smartphone also supports 18W QC/PD fast charging and 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charging. It has 5D Stereoscopic Ice Cooling Pro technology for better heat dissipation.

However, Realme's new flagship doesn't come with wireless charging, IP rating for dust and water proofing, or a headphone jack.

The Realme X50 Pro has features like dual SIM support with both simultaneous 4G and 5G connectivity. However, only one of the two SIMs can be used as the primary 5G SIM card. Moreover, there's no microSD slot on the phone.

Realme X50 Pro is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader, NFC, tactile linear motor, dual-band GPS, and dual surround-sound Dolby Atmos speakers. Realme's X50 Pro also claims to be the first device in India with LPDDR5 memory and WiFi 6 capability.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-MP HawkEye camera, an 8-MP ultrawide macro sensor, a 12-MP 2x telephoto lens, and a monochrome depth sensor. Realme X50 Pro also claims 5x optical hybrid zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. The Realme X50 Pro comes with a 32-MP selfie camera and an 8-MP ultrawide lens on the front.

The new flagship smartphone comes in Red Rust and Moss Green colour options. Realme X50 Pro will be offered in three memory variants -- 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 37, 999; 8GB + 128GB model for Rs 39,999; and 12GB + 256GB version for Rs 44,999. The smartphone is available on Realme's official website realme.com Flipkart and starting today.

Also Read: 'Jio brought down data costs in India from Rs 500 to Rs 12 per GB,' says Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

Also Read: Donald Trump announces mega $3 billion defence deal with India

Also Read: Trump in India: POTUS to meet India Inc CEOs on Tuesday