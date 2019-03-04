Oppo to launch Realme 3 today; check out features, specifications

Oppo will launch Realme 3 in India today at 12:30 pm. Flipkart has built a micro site to confirm the availability. The micro site also shows off few of the features of the smartphone ahead of its launch.

Alongside the regular Realme 3, the company could also launch Realme 3 Pro to counter Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

The wait is over, it's time to #PowerYourStyle! Catch all the LIVE action from the launch of #realme3 on our official handles from 12:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/VPKGvixQkO - Realme (@realmemobiles) March 4, 2019

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone is speculated to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and Bluetooth v4.2 support. Realme 3 will be powered by Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 together with a 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor paired with 4 GB of RAM. The phone runs on a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. On the other hand, its competitor, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 carries a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC which is less efficient. The Helio P70 was previously seen on the Realme UI and was found to be a powerful chipset. Therefore, the Realme 3 should offer fast performance over the Snapdragon 660. Realme 3 will come with a dewdrop notch similar to the one seen on the Realme 2 Pro phone. Apart from the dewdrop notch, the Realme 3 will also come with a 4230mAh battery, 230mAh more than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which should hypothetically offer more power.

Apart from Realme 3, the company could also unveil the Realme 3 Pro smartphone. Not much else is known about this smartphone yet, but expect the company introduce a powerful chipset, possibly a Snapdragon 600 series chip. The Pro could also come with a triple camera setup. However, all of these are speculations for now. The smartphone is also expected to bring back the familiar Realme diamond cut finish and is also likely to have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Realme 3 is expected to come with the a ColourOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The microsite on Flipkart also states that the Realme 3 will come with an "unbelievable price".

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

Also Read: Realme 3 to launch in India on March 4; here're the details

Also Read: Oppo F11 Pro no-notch display, pop-up camera teased; to be priced at Rs 25,000

Also Read: You can activate Facebook Messenger's dark mode with one simple step; check details