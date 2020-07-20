scorecardresearch
Redmi Note 9 launched today: Check out price, specs, colour variants and more

Redmi note 9 launch: This phone will be available online on the official Xiaomi website and Amazon India and will also be available offline from July 24 onwards

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 9 in India at 12 pm today. The new smartphone is a part of the latest Redmi lineup that comprises Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. This phone will be available online on the official Xiaomi website and Amazon India and will also be available offline from July 24 onwards.

Redmi Note 9 price and colour variants

The 4 GB+64 GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas its 4 GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999. Its 6 GB+ 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes in three colour variants -- Aqua Green, Pebble Grey and Arctic White.

Redmi Note 9 features

The latest Redmi smartphone looks exactly like other smartphones in the Note 9 series. It features a punch-hole camera on the top left corner in the front. Its back camera comprises a square-like quad-camera setup. Another USP of the Xiaomi phone is its 5,020 mAh battery, with 22W fast charging support that offers a battery life of 2 days coupled with 13 hours of gaming.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

All new Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has waterproof nano-coating protection. The phone comes with a rear quad camera setup that comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 118-degree field of view, 2MP autofocus and 2MP macro-sensor. The phone also features a 13MP front camera.

This smartphone is powered by a gaming-focused Helio G85 octa-core processor and also comprises MediaTek HyperEngine for enhanced performance. Other than this, the phone also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster, fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C support.

