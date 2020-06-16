Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India, MI website: Check price, specifications, storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India. Redmi Note 9 Pro has been launched in two variants- 4 GB+ 64 GB and 6 GB+128 GB.

Redmi Note 9 Pro memory, price and colour variants

The 4 GB+ 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6 GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 on Amazon. This phone also has a dedicated 2+1 SIM card slot so that you can use two SIM cards at the same time. This latest Redmi smartphone is available in three colour variants- Glacier White, Interstellar Black and Aurora Blue.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67 inch FHD+ full screen dot display. It comprises a LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400x1080 pixels of resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi Note 9 Pro display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Redmi Note 9 Pro battery specs

The latest Redmi smartphone runs on a 5020 mAh Li Polymer battery that delivers upto 14 hours of gaming time and also includes an 18 W fast charger.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Rear Camera

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup comprising a 48 MP primary camera with a 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor and an aperture of f/1.79, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a field of view of 119 degree and an aperture of f/2.2, a 5 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. Besides the quad-camera setup, the new Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a 10x digital zoom and single tone flash.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Front Camera

This smartphone also features a 16 MP front camera that supports features such as panorama selfie, AI silhouette detection, short videos adjusted according to speed, face recognition, and front camera display brightness correction.

Redmi Note 9 Pro photography specs

In order to be a little creative with your photographs, the latest Redmi smartphone offers a host of features such as the ultra nightscape mode, AI scene detection, AI beautify, Panorama mode, background blur adjustment and studio lighting to name a few.

Redmi Note 9 Pro video specs

Redmi Note 9 Pro offers short video editing, ultra-wide angle video recording and macro video recording. It supports video recording at frame rates ranging between 30 fps to 960 fps.

Redmi Note 9 Pro processor

The latest Redmi smartphone is powered by a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8nm Octacore processor. This smartphone operates on the latest Android v10 operating system.

