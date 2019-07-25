Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in September after screen fix

Samsung is all set to launch its highly anticipated foldable phone -- Galaxy Fold -- in September. The phone was unveiled in February this year, but the official launch had been put on hold right before the scheduled date with reports about the screen damage trickling in after a day or two of use.

Breaking the long silence, Samsung informed that the company has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate all changes they incorporated.

Following are design and construction improvements:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Along with these improvements, the company claims to have been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimising more apps and services for its unique foldable UX.

Priced at nearly $2000, Samsung's Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display, which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152. The screen, according to Samsung, can withstand 2,00,000 folds or five years of usage if folded 100 times daily.

Samsung is conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers from September onwards in select markets. Availability details will be shared as we get closer to the launch. Since initial launch plans in India had been cancelled, there is no further update on the same.

