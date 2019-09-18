Samsung Galaxy M30s with 48MP rear camera launched in India; check out price, specifications

Samsung has launched the first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to come with a Super AMOLED display panel today. The new mid-ranger from the South Korean major has a bigger battery size and upgraded camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy M30s phone comes with fast charging ability and will be available in Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White colour variants. Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon India and Samsung online store from September 29.

As for the specifications, Samsung M30s sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The new Exynos 9611 SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It is an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610 SoC that propels Samsung Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy M30s has 4GB RAM and 6GB of RAM variants along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, respectively. The phone measure 59x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams and runs on Android 9 Pie One UI. In comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy M30 has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels and is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC. The Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top.

For taking pictures, the Galaxy M30s sports a triple camera setup. At the back, the Galaxy M30s has the main 48MP (F/2.0), 5MP (F/2.2) depth sensor and 8MP (F/2.2) Super Wide Angle camera. For selfies, the Galaxy M30s has an 8MP shooter.

As far as the USP of the Galaxy M30s is concerned, the phone packs in a huge 6000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. Its predecessor, the Galaxy M30, came with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Edited By: Udit Verma

